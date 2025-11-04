Haj 2026: Registration opens for Muslim minority countries

Those who wish to perform Haj can register through the official Nusuk platform.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th November 2025 9:40 am IST
Haj pilgrims gather and pray on Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Haj pilgrims praying on Mount Arafat. Photo: AFP

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj nd Umrah has announced the commencement of Haj 1447 AH/2026 registration for pilgrims from Muslim-minority countries through the official Nusuk Haj platform.

The registration process has begun on 15 Rabi’ Al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to October 7, 2025.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that Nusuk Haj is the only authorised and official platform for registration under the Direct Haj Programme, which allows Muslims from eligible countries to register directly without involving external agents or intermediaries.

Supervised by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, the digital platform simplifies the pilgrimage process, enabling pilgrims to:

  • Register online
  • Select and book Haj packages
  • Complete secure digital payments — all through one integrated system.

Regstration steps for pilgrims:

  • Visit the official Nusuk Haj website
  • Select the country of residence and enter an email address
  • Read and agree to the terms and conditions
  • Verify the email using the one-time password (OTP) sent to the inbox
  • Create a password for the account.
  • Upload the required documents, including:
  • Valid passport,
  • Recent personal photograph, and
  • Proof of residence.
  • Confirm and submit the application.

Once registered, pilgrims can log in to check their application status and add up to seven family members under the same account.

Registration for Haj guides

The ministry also invited those wishing to serve as Haj guides to apply via the same platform by:

  • Registering as a user
  • Selecting the “Become a Guide” option
  • Filling in the required details
  • Submitting the application for approval by licensed service providers accredited by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Advisory to pilgrims

The ministry cautioned applicants against fraudulent advertisements and unauthorised websites claiming to facilitate registration or collect payments. It reiterated that:

  • Haj Nusuk is the sole official channel for Haj 2026 registration
  • There are no external offices or intermediaries authorised to handle registration
  • Pilgrims should always verify service providers through the official Nusuk platform.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the pilgrim experience through secure, transparent, and digital solutions, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to improve the efficiency and accessibility of Haj services worldwide.

