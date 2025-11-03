Watch: Sirens sound across key regions in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Saudi Arabia carried out a test of fixed sirens on Monday, November 3, across several regions of the Kingdom to assess the efficiency of emergency warning systems and enhance public preparedness.

The drill was conducted in Riyadh city and the governorates of Diriyah, Al-Kharj, and Al-Dilam, as well as in Tabuk and the Makkah regions, including the governorates of Jeddah and Thuwal.

Also Read Video: Saudia Airlines crew praised for feeding elderly Umrah passenger

Videos shared by Al Ekhbariya TV and local media captured the moment sirens sounded across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Tabuk, with the alert tones echoing through neighbourhoods and public spaces. The footage, shared widely online, showed residents and motorists pausing as the distinctive warning tone filled the air.

Watch the videos here

لحظة انطلاق تجربة صافرات الإنذار الثابتة في الرياض



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية عبد الرحمن الأحمدي pic.twitter.com/T3vwPXbS9r — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 3, 2025

لحظة إطلاق صافرات الإنذار التجريبية في السعودية.



– pic.twitter.com/OaS2B50XTV — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) November 3, 2025

It coincided with the activation of the National Early Warning Platform across all regions, using the cellular broadcasting service to deliver emergency alert messages to mobile phones.

🎥#فيديو | صافرات الإنذار تنطلق في أحياء العاصمة الرياض، وعبر الهواتف المتنقلة، في إطار التجارب الدورية للمنصة الوطنية للإنذار المبكر في حالات الطوارئ.

📸 زياد العنزي @z_alenazi1 pic.twitter.com/Ic5loVNRBD — عكاظ (@OKAZ_online) November 3, 2025

The alert read:

Emergency Alert Test “This is a test of emergency alert from the Civil Defense to test the readiness of the Early Warning Platform. You don’t need to take any action.”

Civil Defense emergency alert test message displayed on phones.

Civil Defense spokesman Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammadi told Al Ekhbariya TV that such exercises are held regularly to verify system reliability and familiarise the public with siren tones and emergency procedures.

The Civil Defense said the drill was conducted to evaluate the efficiency of warning systems and ensure the rapid delivery of alerts during emergencies. Officials confirmed that the test was precautionary and required no action from residents.