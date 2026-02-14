Islamabad: The internet went into a frenzy on Friday after a video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and her rumoured beau, singer Asim Azhar, dancing together surfaced online. The setup looked like a wedding function, leaving fans wondering if their much-speculated wedding had finally begun, especially after Hania’s earlier hint about getting married during Ramzan.

Soon after, another theory emerged. Several social media users claimed the viral clip was actually from Hania’s 29th birthday celebration, which followed a mehndi-style theme.

The second theory turned out to be true.

Hania Aamir’s fake wedding video

Hania dropped her full wedding-themed birthday vlog, revealing that the “leaked” dance video was part of a fake wedding setup created for her birthday. She captioned the vlog, “Chupke video nahi banaty Noor, it’s bad manners. My friends highkey too iconic for this birthday.”

In the video, Hania can be heard joking, “Everyone wanted me to get married so bad, toh humne naqli shadi kar li,” while Asim is seen dancing alongside her.

However, fans are still not convinced. Many now believe that the wedding-themed birthday was a subtle way of soft-launching her relationship or even hinting at an upcoming real wedding.

One user wrote, “I love whatever is wrong with Hania, only she can pull this kind of stunt.”

Another commented, “Hania is a real baddie. I’m just loving her.”

A third said, “Jo bhi hai, Hania awaam ki entertainment ka poora khayal rakhti hai.”

Yet another added, “I think this event was just for friends. Real events are coming.”

Whether it was just a prank or a clever hint at something more, only time will tell if wedding bells are truly around the corner for Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar.