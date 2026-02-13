Watch: Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar seen dancing as ‘bride and groom’

In the clip, the rumoured couple can be seen dancing together at what looks like a mehndi or sangeet ceremony, instantly fuelling speculation about an upcoming wedding

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar dancing together at a wedding celebration.
Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar spotted dancing as bride and groom at a festive wedding event.

Islamabad: Fans are left puzzled as a new viral video featuring Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar is taking social media by storm. In the clip, the rumoured couple can be seen dancing together at what looks like a mehndi or sangeet ceremony, instantly fuelling speculation about an upcoming wedding.

However, some Reddit users are also claiming that the event was actually a wedding-themed birthday party for Hania, and not an actual pre-wedding function leaving fans even more confused.

The video surfaced amid viral reports claiming that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are set to tie the knot during Ramzan.

For the unversed, Hania turned 29 on February 12, adding weight to the birthday party theory.

Yet, this has not stopped fans from playing detective, as wedding rumours around the actress have been making headlines for quite some time. Hania has also been actively reacting to questions about her alleged wedding on social media. While she has not denied the reports, her playful replies have made many wonder if she is simply teasing fans or subtly dropping hints.

The buzz first started earlier this year when Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi claimed that Hania Aamir would get married in 2026. The rumours gained further momentum after the actress was reportedly spotted at a qawwali night hosted at Asim Azhar’s residence.

For now, there is no official confirmation from either Hania or Asim. Whether the viral clip was part of wedding shehnaanigans or just a cleverly themed birthday celebration remains unclear. Until the actress herself addresses the speculation, fans can only wait and continue decoding every post, caption and emoji she shares online.

