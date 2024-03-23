Hania Aamir performs her first Umrah in Ramzan, says ‘Blessed’

Hania Aamir shared several glimpses of her Umrah on her Instagram handle

Published: 23rd March 2024
Hania Aamir performs her first Umrah in Ramzan, says 'Blessed'
Hania Aamir in Makkah (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her roles in popular dramas like “Mere Humsafar” and “Ishqiya,” enjoys a massive fanbase in both Pakistan and India. Hania is now making headlines as she jetted off to Saudi Arabia to perform her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan.

Sharing moments from her spiritual journey on her Instagram handle, Hania Aamir wrote, “blessed Friday. Alhamdulillah Day 11.”

Decked in a skin-coloured abaya, the actress radiated peace and tranquillity as she posed within the sacred premises of Masjid-al-Haram in Makkah.

While her post received a plethora of likes and positive comments, it also garnered mixed reactions from social media users. While some trolls targeted her, others came to her defense, emphasizing that judgments should be left to Allah alone.

Beyond her acting career, Hania Aamir’s personal life often grabs media attention. Rumors linking her to Indian rapper Badshah and Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam have kept her in the limelight.

