Hania Aamir’s next project: Bilal Abbas OUT, Diljit Dosanjh IN!

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been making waves with the buzz surrounding her collaboration with Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. After the duo’s electrifying stage appearance during Dosanjh’s Dil Lumati tour in London last year, rumors of them teaming up for a Punjabi film gained traction.

Now, multiple Pakistani media portals have confirmed the news that Hania Aamir is all set to make her Punjabi cinema debut alongside the global sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

While the details of the project remain tightly under wraps, speculations suggest that the film might also feature Neeru Bajwa, who previously starred with Dosanjh in Jatt & Juliet 3 and Sardaar Ji. If true, this would be a major career milestone for Hania Aamir, expanding her presence beyond Pakistani entertainment.

However, this development raises questions about her much-anticipated Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

Just last month, it was revealed that Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan had been signed for the drama, helmed by director Musaddiq Malek, the creative mind behind Noor Jahan. Despite the initial excitement, the project has seen no further updates, sparking speculation that Hania might prioritize her Indian film over the local TV drama.

Interestingly, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu was originally set to star Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan, but both actors reportedly opted out due to undisclosed reasons. With the casting rollercoaster in full swing, the fate of the drama remains uncertain. Will the project face further delays, or will the makers find a way to proceed without Hania? Only time will tell.