Hania Aamir’s romantic pics with ‘mystery BF’ break internet

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been grabbing attention a lot lately not for her acting, but for her personal life. First, there were rumours about her marrying cricketer Babar Azam, but the spotlight shifted when photos of her with Indian rapper Badshah surfaced, sparking dating speculations.

Now, new pictures hint at a different twist in the story, leaving fans curious about the latest developments in Hania’s relationship status.

Hania Aamir has been making waves on social media with her latest Instagram post, stirring speculation about her romantic life. The actress, known for her roles in various dramas, shared a carousel of pictures on January 5.

In a surprising twist, the post included glimpses of a mysterious man’s hand caressing Hania’s face while the pair enjoyed nature. Videos within the carousel showed Hania playing badminton and holding hands with the unidentified man.

Netizens quickly took to guessing the identity of the mystery man, and speculations point to singer Haider Mustehsan. Haider Mustehsan happens to be the brother of the famous singer Momina Mustehsan.

On Monday, Hania shared a new photo with Haider with caption, “jaise koi falak tu khili jae, har saans kyun yeh tarsaye, phool sawan tujhse sharmaen.”

Despite the buzz and assumptions circulating on social media, there is no official confirmation regarding Hania and Haider’s relationship at this time.

Fans and followers eagerly await any updates or clarifications from the involved parties, keeping a close eye on Hania Aamir’s Insta posts.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir was last seen in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ opposite Wahaj Ali.