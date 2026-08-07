Haramiyon ka ilaj mera kaam hai: Rampur SP on cow slaughterers

Lucknow: A remark by a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer on cow slaughter has sparked controversy after he said that those involved in the practice are either “harami” or not Muslims. The comments were made by Rampur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia, who also asserted that a true Muslim would never commit such an act.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Thursday, August 6, the SP said that cow slaughter cases in the month of Sawan (holy Hindu month, from July 30 to August 28) were a result of “anti-social elements” trying to disrupt communal harmony in the area.

In Islam, the consumption of meat of an animal whose slaughtering hurts the religious feelings of another religion is “haraam” for Muslims, Sisodia claimed.

“A true Muslim would never engage in such an act.”

‘Haraamiyon ka ilaaj karna mera kaam hai’

SP Sisodia said he was surprised to see Muslims involved in cow slaughter. “Yeh ya toh Musalmaan nahi hai ya toh bohot haraami hai (They are either not Muslims at all or are utter scoundrels).”

He added that dealing with these haraamiyon is his responsibility. “In haramiyon ka ilaaj karna hi mera kaam hai (Dealing with these scoundrels is my job).”

A video of the Rampur SP making the claims has since gone viral.

"Har#*iyon ka ilaaz karna hi mera kaam hai"



Anil Singh, superintendent of Police Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, explaining the difference between a "true Muslim" and "harami Muslim". pic.twitter.com/bDhl98GY4H — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 7, 2026

Appeal to religious leaders

Sisodia also appealed to religious leaders in the area not to indulge in such activities, adding that he will be holding a meeting with them to seek cooperation in the prevention of cow slaughter.

Religious scholars would be requested to advise the youth to refrain from engaging in acts that could offend the religious feelings of other communities or trigger law and order situations.

Sisodia responds to backlash

Following the virality of the video, the SP clarified that his remarks were in response to a question from a reporter and that he was citing information received from Darul Uloom Deoband.

“I had said that Darul Uloom Deoband has said from time to time that slaughtering of animals which hurt the religious sentiments of people of other religions is not appropriate and it has been declared haraam,” read his statement posted on the X handle of the Rampur Police.

Sisodia said he was only making a “social and cordial appeal” as it was the month of Sawan. “My sole objective was to maintain mutual brotherhood, social harmony, and religious harmony,” he said, adding that his comments were not intended to hurt any community.

“Rather, my intention was simply to appeal to everyone to maintain mutual respect, peace, and harmony, citing the message given by Darul Uloom Deoband.”

Uttar Pradesh banned cow slaughter in 1955, after passing the UP Cow Slaughter Act, and it has since been amended to increase penalties. The law enforces a complete ban on the slaughter of cows, bulls, and bullocks in the state, unless specific government certification permits it for valid medical reasons.

It prohibits the sale, transport, and storage of beef and related products, subjecting the accused to strict penalties. In 2020, the punishment was raised to rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years and heavy fines for repeat offenders.