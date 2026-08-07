Madhavi Latha backs ‘madrasas are terrorist factories’ remark

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and social activist Madhavi Latha has called for teaching English and compulsory singing of “Vande Mataram” and “Jana Gana Mana” in madrasas.

She told IANS on Thursday, August 6, that there was a need to create patriotism among madrasa students.

The BJP leader also supported the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s reported statement in which he termed madrasas as “terrorist factories.”

“None of us have really seen in the true sense, to this day, what the Quran actually teaches or what Islam turns a child into. We have only heard words of hatred from these people, like ‘Jihad’ and turning people into terrorists, thrusting rifles into their hands, thrusting AK-47s,” she said.

Madhavi Latha added that think of a situation where a little child studies in a madrasa and for 24 hours he is taught only things to oppose the nation.

“And inside that tiny soul and mind, the thought that the Hindu child next door is not your brother, that he is your enemy, is sown like a seed in his heart,” she said.

The BJP leader stated that children in madrasas do not get an English education and cannot go out into the world and earn a living.

“Is injustice not being done to them? What will be the thought process of such a child?” said Madhavi Latha, who unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.

She further called for introducing English studies in madrasas.

“These children will have to be introduced to the world. The young children of these madrasas will have to awaken patriotism. In these madrasas, Vande Mataram and the national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) must be sung. Students in these madrasas should also be taught to chant, ‘Jai Bolo Bharat Mata’, said the BJP leader.”

On Maulana Sajid Rashidi’s remarks on Kanwariyas, Madhavi Latha said, “First of all, I fail to understand why they are roaming around on the roads like this. They seem to be keeping a close watch on Kanwariyas passing by. I do not want to debate this issue further, but I would like to ask Sajid Rashidi one question: who were the terrorists who ate chicken and threw the bones into the Ganga?”