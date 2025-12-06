Hardik Pandya’s surprise Hyderabad outing goes viral online

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya is one of the most popular and talked about cricketers in India. He is known for his explosive batting, sharp bowling, stylish lifestyle, and a massive fan craze wherever he goes. Hardik often stays in the news because of his appearances with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, and their social media buzz continues to attract attention. From gym videos to surprise public visits, everything he does becomes a trending topic among fans.

Hardik Pandya’s Surprise Visit to AMB Cinemas

Fans in Hyderabad were thrilled when Hardik Pandya made a sudden visit to AMB Cinemas, the luxury theatre owned by Mahesh Babu. The AMB Cinemas team confirmed the visit on social media and praised Hardik for showing his all-rounder charm not only on the cricket field but also in choosing the best place for entertainment. Their post quickly became viral.

From hitting the ball out of the park to hitting the perfect spot for entertainment, @hardikpandya7 shows exactly what it means to be an all-rounder 🤩🏏#HardikPandya #IndianCricketer #SpottedAtAMB #AMBCinemas pic.twitter.com/kON3KWLwjZ — AMB Cinemas (@amb_cinemas) December 6, 2025

Reports suggest that Hardik was there to watch Ranveer Singh’s new film “Dhurandhar.” His casual outing attracted a lot of attention from moviegoers. Hardik is in Hyderabad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since he could be representing Baroda in the tournament.

Hardik Trains With Girlfriend Ahead of T20I Comeback

Around the same time, Hardik shared pictures from his gym workout with Mahieka Sharma. She also posted a video of their training session on Instagram. Their fitness routine comes just before the T20I series against Aiden Markram’s South Africa, starting on December 9 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

This series marks Hardik’s return to international cricket after recovering from a quadriceps injury he suffered during the 2025 Asia Cup.

Hardik has played 120 T20Is, scored 1,860 runs, and taken 98 wickets.