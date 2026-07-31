Harish Gowda throws open challenge to Pratap Simha

Mysuru: The political war of words between Congress MLA K. Harish Gowda and former BJP MP Pratap Simha intensified on Friday, July 31, with the legislator throwing an open electoral challenge to the former parliamentarian from the premises of Chamundi Hills.

Addressing reporters, Harish Gowda invited Pratap Simha to contest against him either from Sakleshpur or Chamaraja Assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections. He said he was prepared to seek the Congress ticket from Sakleshpur if the constituency becomes a general seat after delimitation and urged Simha to face him directly in the electoral battle.

“Sakleshpur is Pratap Simha’s native place. If he has confidence, he should contest from there. If he is not willing to do so, he can contest from Chamaraja constituency. I am ready to face him in either constituency,” Harish Gowda said.

The MLA also objected to what he described as repeated personal attacks by the former MP. Referring to Pratap Simha’s remarks that he would expose his background, Harish Gowda said he had nothing to hide and challenged Simha to make public whatever information he possessed.

He clarified that he had never insulted or referred to Pratap Simha as an “outsider” and maintained that political differences should remain confined to policy and public issues rather than personal matters.

Harish Gowda also criticised the use of the names of eminent Kannada personalities such as Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and noted writer S.L. Bhyrappa in political exchanges, saying such respected figures should not be dragged into partisan controversies.

He further expressed strong objection to Pratap Simha allegedly referring to his supporters as “rabid dogs”, saying such language was unbecoming of a former Member of Parliament. He urged political leaders to maintain dignity in public discourse and avoid derogatory remarks.

The latest challenge has further escalated the political confrontation between the two leaders, with the verbal duel expected to continue in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.