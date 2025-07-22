Harish Rao accuses Telangana govt of neglect amid food poisoning in hostels

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA and ex-minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday, July 22, accused the Telangana government of neglecting government hostels in the state.

Referring to the food poisoning incident in Sangareddy on Monday where 11 students fell ill after having food at at a government hostel he said, “Just in the past two days, food poisoning cases have been reported from Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Jagtial and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. This is a tragic reflection of the ineptness of the Congress government”.

Addressing chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the former Telangana health minister said that CM had previously assured that he would personally monitor the functioning of government schools in the state.

Criticising the ruling Congress government, the Siddipet MLA further said that in the past 20 months over 100 students in government Gurukul schools have lost their lives due to food poisoning cases and snake bites. “At least now, the government must wake up and act to prevent such tragedies,” he added.

He further asked the Telangana CM if the latter is aware of the plight of students in government schools. Harish Rao then asked whether the Congress is “deliberately neglecting” government schools and hostels since they were built during the BRS tenure.

The former Telangana minister’s remark came after 11 girls fell ill on after having food at a government hostels on Monday. Around 68 girls were residing in the hostel and had dinner together; soon after, several complained of abdominal pain and began vomiting.

Authorities responded swiftly and transferred the affected students to the Narayankhed Government Hospital at about 10 pm, where they received medical care and recovered by morning.

Sangareddy MLA Sanjeeva Reddy, District Education Officer Venkateshwarlu, former MLA Bhupal Reddy, and RDO Ashok Chakravarthy visited the hospital to check on the students and reassure their families. All students were discharged by Monday morning after their condition stabilised.