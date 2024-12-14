Harish Rao condemns delayed salaries to Anganwadi workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Condemning the Telangana government’s failure of addressing delayed payment issues of anganwadi workers, senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, December 14, alleged that many had not received their salaries even two weeks after the start of the following month.

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA, said, “39,568 Anganwadi teachers and helpers are still waiting for their salaries.”

The former health minister said the workers were in a dire situation as the government had not paid rent to anganwadi centres for the last 10 months.

“Despite the Telangana High Court orders, you are withholding rightful retirement benefits, leaving them distressed”, Harish Rao said.

“The delay in salaries has affected lakhs of people, including Anganwadi teachers, helpers, retired teachers, employees, contract workers, and outsourcing employees. Keep your word and pay the salaries on time,” he demanded.