Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for altering constables’ leave manual

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, October 15, criticised the Telangana government for altering the leave manual of the Telangana state police constables.

Earlier, the constables were allowed to take a leave and visit their home town every 15 days; however, the Telangana government has now altered the manual, allowing the constables only one leave a month.

He criticised the move stating it deprives the constables of celebrating Diwali and Dasara festivals with their families. “Is this the Diwali gift given to the constable from the government?” Rao asked. The Siddipet MLA criticised the Telangana chief minister over the issue.

“When in opposition, Revanth Reddy used to criticise the government for treating constables like labourers and what is he doing now?” he asked.

Rao termed the change in the leave manuals as a “misdeed” and demanded the government stick with the previous rule of 24 leaves.

“BRS government used to give 15 days TA to civil, AR and other police departments. But after the Congress government came to power, it was reduced to seven days. We are demanding to give 15 days TA as per the old system,” Rao said in a post on X.

Release money for travel allowance: Harish Rao

The former Finance Minister of Telangana has requested the government to release travel allowances, surrender leave allowances, and settle diesel dues for vehicles used by civil police as soon as possible. He mentioned that the previous BRS government used to allocate 25,000 for mandal police stations, 50,000 for town police stations, and 75,000 for Hyderabad police stations for maintenance. “However, since the Congress government took over, funds for police station maintenance have not been released,” said Rao, urging the government to address this issue.

