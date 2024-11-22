Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over bonus to cotton farmers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, November 22, slammed the Telangana government for failing to give a Rs 500 bonus to cotton farmers in the state.

He further took a dig at the Telangana government saying “Only God knows about the Rs 500 bonus” adding that the farmers in Telangana are struggling to get the minimum support price for their produce.

The BRS MLA went on to say that the state government has not supported farmers, agricultural labourers or any other section of people in Telangana.

Highlighting the minimum support price issue, Rao said, “While the minimum support for cotton produce is Rs 7,500, only Rs. 6,500 is being provided to farmers in Telangana.”

He then urged the Telangana government to set up procurement centres backed by the Cotton Corporation of India.

Addressing farmers at the cotton market in Khammam, the former Telangana finance minister alleged that the farmers have been duped in the name of loan waivers.

He further criticised the Telangana government for not providing Rs 15,000 to farmers as per the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Rao further attacked the Congress government for failing to provide Rs 12,000 to agricultural labourers.

“While 4 lakh metric tons of semi-finished cotton was harvested in Khammam district, only 19 thousand metric tons have been purchased so far,” he remarked.

He then asked whether any of the farmers had received a Rs 500 bonus.