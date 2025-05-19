Haryana: Nuh Police arrests another alleged spy

Gurugram: Nuh Police, in a joint operation with a central agency, arrested a local quack for allegedly spying for Pakistan. This comes after the arrest of Arman from the Rajaka village two days ago on same charges, police said on Monday.

The police identified the arrested accused as Mohammad Tarif, a resident of the Kangarka village in the Nuh district. He is accused of leaking intelligence information of military activities to Pakistan. The accused has allegedly confessed to giving a SIM card to an employee at the Pakistan High Commission and going to Pakistan, they added.

A case has been registered against Mohammad Tarif and two Pakistani citizens, Asif Baloch and Zafar posted at Pakistan High Commission in Delhi under Section 152 of the BNS and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act at the Sadar Tauru police station.

According to police sources, a tip-off was received that Tarif has been allegedly sending sensitive information related to the Indian Army and defense preparations to Pakistan for a long time. He used to ask people to get visas to go to Pakistan.

The accused was taken into custody late Sunday evening near the Bawla village. Before being taken into custody, Tarif tried to delete some chats on his mobile after seeing the police team. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, said an official.

Investigation revealed that some data from a Pakistani WhatsApp number was found deleted from his mobile phone. It also revealed chats, photos, videos and pictures of military activities from Pakistani numbers, which he had sent to a phone number in Pakistan.

“He was in constant touch with Pakistani numbers through two different SIM cards. The investigation teams are questioning the accused,” said a senior investigating officer.