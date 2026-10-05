Hassan Ganesh immersion row sparks confrontation between DCP, SP

The Deputy Commissioner has termed the alleged lapse as serious and sought an explanation from the police chief.

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:
Hassan Ganesh immersion row sparks confrontation between DC and SP
Hassan Ganesh immersion row sparks confrontation between DC and SP

Bengaluru: A dispute over the immersion of the historic Pendal Ganesh idol at Devigere in Hassan has triggered a confrontation between the district administration and police department, with Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari issuing a notice to Superintendent of Police Subhanvita.

The dispute concerns the immersion of the Gauri-Ganesha idol associated with the Pendal Ganapati tradition, which is regarded by locals as a symbol of communal harmony. The administration had imposed restrictions on immersion at Devigere. However, the idol was reportedly immersed despite the order, prompting the Deputy Commissioner to question the police response.

According to the notice, the SP allegedly failed to prevent the immersion despite the restrictions and did not initiate appropriate legal action against those responsible for organising the event. The Deputy Commissioner has termed the alleged lapse as serious and sought an explanation from the police chief.

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Latha Kumari reportedly questioned why disciplinary action should not be recommended against the SP for alleged dereliction of duty. She has directed Subhanvita to appear in person and submit a written explanation.

The issue has attracted attention because Devigere had reportedly witnessed the immersion of four other Ganesh idols earlier. Residents have questioned the decision to restrict the Pendal Ganesh immersion, particularly since the tradition is said to have continued for around seven decades.

The Pendal Ganapati event was flagged off on October 3 by Hassan MP Shreyas Patel and MLA Swaroop Prakash, who participated in the procession by beating traditional drums.

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The latest dispute has brought renewed focus on the administration’s restrictions and the police department’s handling of the immersion arrangements.

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Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:

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Photo of K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar is a Bengaluru-based veteran journalist with over three decades of experience, contributing political reportage from Karnataka. He spent more than 25 years with The New Indian… More »
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