HC notice to Telangana govt over child rights commission chief appointment

This development follows a petition filed by Chinta Krishna from Nalgonda, challenging the government order (GO 45) that appointed Seetha Dayakar Reddy to the post.

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government regarding the appointment of former MLA Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy as chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The court directed the government and the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, as well as Seetha Dayakar Reddy, to file detailed counter-affidavits with all relevant appointment proceedings.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 17.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the appointment was made primarily on political grounds, despite the candidate allegedly lacking the necessary qualifications for the role.

Justice Pulla Karthik, after hearing the arguments, ordered the issuance of notices and adjourned the matter to allow for the submission of detailed responses.

