HC says Mamata Banerjee can make statements about Guv conforming to law

Banerjee and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh moved an appeal before a division bench challenging an interim order by a single bench directing Banerjee

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2024 2:42 pm IST
Land for power lines: HC asks rights body to serve PIL copy to Adani firm
Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can make statements regarding state Governor CV Ananda Bose as long as they conform to the laws.

Banerjee and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh moved an appeal before a division bench challenging an interim order by a single bench directing Banerjee and three others not to make any defamatory or incorrect statement against Bose.

Modifying the single bench order, a division bench presided by Justice I P Mukerji directed that Banerjee and Ghosh will be free to make statements regarding the governor as long as they conform to the laws of the land and are not defamatory.

MS Education Academy

On a defamation suit filed by Bose, the single bench of Justice Krishna Rao had directed Banerjee, Ghosh and two newly elected TMC MLAs not to make any defamatory or incorrect statement against the governor, in an interim order applicable till August 14.

Also Read
Mamata to attend NITI Aayog meet to ‘register protest’

The division bench, also comprising Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, observed that a man’s reputation is sacrosanct to him and the law gives him power to protect it. On the other hand, freedom of speech and expression is conferred to every citizen of India, which cannot be throttled.

This freedom is, however, subject to reasonable restrictions, the bench said.

The court said that every member of the public has the right to know the truth and that everyone has the right to bring forth the truth. It should, however, stand the test of justification.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th July 2024 2:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button