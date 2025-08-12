Heavy rains ahead: HYDRAA cautions Hyderabad residents to stay alert

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority (HYDRAA) has issued an important alert warning of intense rainfall across the city from Wednesday, August 13, to Friday, August 15.

According to the forecast, northern parts of Hyderabad, including Medchal district and the Cyberabad region, are expected to be the worst affected, with rainfall predicted to exceed 10–15 cm in most areas and touch 20 cm in some localities.

Reduce vehicular movement: HYDRAA chief to residents

Other parts of Hyderabad will also experience widespread heavy rain during this period. The Commissioner of HYDRAA, AV Ranganath, has urged residents across all zones to exercise caution, particularly in low‑lying areas that are vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding.

“All public are requested to be alert and reduce vehicular movement for the next three days. People in low‑lying areas should move to safe locations immediately if necessary,” the commissioner stated in the official release.

The warning comes amid concerns over traffic disruption, power failures, and potential flooding in several parts of the city. Disaster response teams are on standby, and citizens are being advised to stay indoors unless travel is essential.

Cyberabad traffic police advisory

Cyberabad traffic police on Tuesday, August 12, issued an advisory in view of the forecasts of heavy rains in Hyderabad.

The advisory gives recommendations to companies and employees ahead of expected rains in the evening.

‘Consider WFH’, advises police

In view of the rains in Hyderabad, the traffic police advisory suggested early logout and work from home (WFH) for employees working in the evening.

The advisory mentioned, ‘Due to predictions of heavy rainfall in the city, we recommend companies & employees to plan for an early logout starting 3:00 pm in a staggered manner today, and evening shifts may consider WFH (Working from Home) to ensure safety, avoid traffic congestion and uninterrupted movement of emergency services.’

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in the city till August 16.

For today, the weather department has predicted intense spells at times, accompanied by gusty winds.

