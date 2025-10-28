Heavy rains forces 12-foot python into Vishakapatnam drain

Vishakapatnam: Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam have driven reptiles into residential areas. This week, residents of Kranthinagar were gripped by fear and anxiety after spotting a massive, approximately 12-foot python in a drain right in front of a local home.

The situation prompted an immediate response from the residents, who decided to tackle the large snake themselves. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows several locals carefully securing the python.

Working together, they successfully captured the reptile and released it safely into a nearby forest area, preventing any potential danger to the community.

The video drew praise for the swift action taken by the community, and for handling the python securely.

In September, a 10-foot python was spotted in Hyderabad’s Mir Chowk, sparking panic among people in the vicinity.

Mohammed Latif, representative from Friends Snake Society, was called in by the police to rescue the reptile.