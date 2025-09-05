Video: 10-foot python sparks panic in Hyderabad, caught

Hyderabad: A 10-foot Python snake was spotted in Hyderabad’s Mir Chowk area on Thursday, September 4.

The big reptile spaked panic among people in the vicinity of Kali Kahbar. Residents informed the police regarding the snake. In a video, circulating on social media, Friends Snake Society’s representative, Mohammed Latif is seen rescuing the python.

“This is the Indian Rock Python, it is non-venomous. Many people try to catch a snake from its head; in such cases, the snake may die. If you hold it carefully from the middle, it won’t harm you,” Latif explained.

He said that the Mirchowk police had contacted him to rescue the snake.

Snakes are sighted in Hyderabad now and then. In Febrauary, 2025 a snake was spotted inside a college in the city.

The incident occurred at the Mahavir Engineering College at Bandlaguda after students spotted the reptile moving on the campus and alerted the security guard.

The staff and the security personnel tried to catch the snake. After many futile attempts, a snake catcher was called who managed to catch the snake after an hour.

Later, the snake will be released into the forest area. In July this year, complaints about snakes appearing in residential areas spiked on Hyderabad’s outskirts amid rains.

Why snakes enter homes during rains in Hyderabad?

Snakes move into homes, offices, and educational institutions during heavy rains as water floods their burrows and overflows lakes and ponds.

“The rains, at times, cause small floods, forcing snakes out of their burrows,” said Avinash Visvanathan, general secretary of FoSS.

Interestingly, 50 percent of the snakes rescued in Hyderabad are venomous cobras, which have genetically evolved to coexist with humans. They are commonly found in areas like Gachibowli, Patancheru, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Uppal, Nagaram, Jawaharnagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Gandimaisamma.

This article has been updated with the correct location of the incident and the correct spelling of Kali Khabar