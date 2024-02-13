Here’s what Mahira Khan said about her pregnancy news

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has now addressed recent rumours circulating about her expecting a child with businessman Salim Karim. The speculation gained traction after a Reddit post claimed that she had withdrawn from projects, including Netflix’s ‘Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo’ and an untitled film, due to an anticipated pregnancy.

The actress has now dismissed the pregnancy rumours, putting an end to the swirling speculations. Speaking to Express Tribune, Mahira Khan said, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant, and I haven’t left the Netflix series.”

The Reddit post that went viral on Monday read, “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce.”

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony on October 1, 2023, surrounded by close friends and family. Mahira, previously married to Ali Askari, has a son from that marriage, and they parted ways in 2015.