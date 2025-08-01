Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made its grand return to television on July 29, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The reboot, with a fresh storyline and a mix of old and new faces, is already creating quite the buzz.

But what has everyone talking, apart from the wave of nostalgia brought on by the title track is the jaw-dropping pay scale of the lead actors in the new season.

Smriti Irani, the highest paid star

Smriti Irani, who reprises her legendary role as Tulsi Virani, is reportedly the highest paid actor on the show. Despite juggling her responsibilities as a Union Minister, she has returned to the small screen with full force. According to reports, Smriti is charging a whopping Rs 14 lakhs per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

What’s even more interesting is the contrast from her early days, back in 2000, when the show first aired, she earned just Rs 1,800 per episode.

Lowest paid celebs of Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

On the other end of the spectrum are veteran actresses Kamalika Guha Thakurta and Ketki Dave, who are reprising their roles as Gayatri Jamnadas and Daksha Virani, respectively. Both are said to be drawing between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per episode in the second season.

While the pay gap is certainly huge, the excitement among fans is equal for all characters. With familiar faces like Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan returning, and new cast members like Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, and Shagun Sharma joining in, the second innings of this cult classic definitely promises plenty of emotions, drama, and nostalgia.