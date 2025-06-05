Mumbai: One of the most-loved diva of television, Hina Khan, is back in the headlines and this time, it’s not for a new project but for a personal milestone. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in a low-key civil ceremony, leaving fans both surprised and excited.

Taking to social media, Hina shared a beautiful carousel of pictures, where the couple is seen signing their marriage registration documents. Along with the photos, Hina penned a heartfelt note that read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law.”

The intimate reveal sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans and celebrities flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Amid the excitement, a fresh debate has also surfaced — Who is richer between Hina Khan and her now-husband, Rocky Jaiswal? Let’s have a look at their net worth.

Hina Khan net worth 2025

Hina Khan has an impressive net worth of around ₹52 crore, as per reports. From her television success to reality shows, brand deals, and high-paying endorsements, Hina continues to be one of the highest-earning TV actresses. She reportedly charges Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per episode and lives in a lavish Mumbai residence. She owns several luxury cars like Audi A4, Audi Q7, and Innova Crysta.

Rocky Jaiswal’s net worth 2025

On the other hand, Rocky Jaiswal, a writer and former creative professional on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has also carved his own space in the entertainment world. His net worth is said to be between Rs 7 to Rs 10 crore.

Together, their combined wealth is estimated to be around Rs 60 to Rs 62 crore.

The couple, who began dating back in 2014, have stood by each other through every phase including Hina’s recent battle with cancer, where she credited Rocky for being her strongest pillar of support.

On the professional front, fans have more reasons to cheer. Hina Khan is reportedly gearing up for a powerful comeback with a new show titled Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, where she will be seen alongside Rocky Jaiswal.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of love, success, and strength!