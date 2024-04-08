Hina Khan completes Quran during Umrah, ‘Can’t stop my tears…’

Mumbai: Popular actress Hina Khan recently spent the last days of Ramzan in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, where she performed Umrah. This marked Hina’s third Umrah trip, highlighting her deep spiritual connection during the sacred month of Ramzan.

Sharing her journey on Instagram, Hina Khan provided glimpses of her Umrah experience, including completing her Quran on the 27th day of Ramzan in Masjid Al Haram. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “Annnnd it’s done… Alhamdullilah. Completed the last, 30th PARA of Quran Pak this morning in the House of Allah.”

In another post, Hina reflected on the unexpected nature of her journey, particularly performing Umrah on Lailat-ul-Qadr. She wrote, “I had plans to visit in Ramadan, but definitely not in the last 10 days of Ramadan, given it’s extremely extremely crowded.. I was so skeptical to bring mom here because everyone told us it will be very crowded and hard for her given her medical conditions.”

Hina further added, “But I suppose when Allah commands, things have to fall in place. Allah wanted me to perform umrah on LAILAT-UL-QADR.. Because I swear I didn’t plan it .. I possibly cannot plan it to this extent. Tht too so last minute.. Shayad kisi ki Dua kaam aayi… Dua works in ways you can’t even imagine. . I feel immensely blessed and grateful that Allah invited me to his house in last 10 days of Ramadan..can’t stop my tears Thank you Allah.”

However, to shield herself from potential negativity and hate comments, Hina Khan opted to disable the comments section under her recent Umrah posts.