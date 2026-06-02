Hind Rajab Foundation asks India to arrest IDF soldier vacationing in Himachal

Hyderabad: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a Belgium-based organisation pursuing legal action against Israeli military personnel across multiple countries, has filed a complaint with Indian authorities seeking the arrest of an Israeli reservist currently travelling in Himachal Pradesh over allegations that he participated in the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

In a statement issued on May 30, the organisation said it had approached the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Bureau of Immigration, alleging that Israeli national Eitan Gilboa, a reservist in the Israeli army’s 271st Combat Engineering Battalion, was involved in demolitions of residential buildings in Gaza during the ongoing conflict.

HRF claimed Gilboa is currently in Old Manali and Gondla village in Himachal Pradesh and urged Indian authorities to arrest him under provisions of the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960.

The organisation alleged that Gilboa documented and celebrated the demolition of residential structures in Khan Younis, Rafah and other parts of Gaza, and that videos and photographs of the incidents were later shared on social media. These materials form part of an investigative dossier submitted to Indian authorities.

The organisation cited incidents from January, June and July 2024 in which it alleged Gilboa participated in or triggered demolitions of residential blocks and dedicated some of the actions to Israeli soldiers killed during the conflict.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a Belgium-based organisation pursuing legal action against Israeli military personnel across multiple countries, has filed a complaint with Indian authorities seeking the arrest of an Israeli reservist currently travelling in Himachal Pradesh over… pic.twitter.com/Vf8LMRKozI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

Call for action

In its complaint, HRF urged authorities to register a first information report (FIR), investigate the allegations and initiate proceedings under the Geneva Conventions Act. It also called for immigration authorities to be alerted if immediate arrest was not possible.

“The evidence in this case was recorded by the suspect and shared by his family on social media,” the organisation said, adding that India has obligations under international humanitarian law to examine allegations involving grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions.

There was no immediate response available from Gilboa, Israeli authorities or Indian authorities regarding the allegations.

Dyab Abou Jahjah, General Director of HRF, said Gilboa is not a tourist. “He is a war criminal currently enjoying the hospitality of India while fleeing the consequences of his crimes. He has publicly documented himself turning entire neighbourhoods in Gaza into ash and dust, dedicating these massacres to fallen soldiers as acts of revenge.”

The videos show him triggering explosives that wiped out entire residential buildings in Gaza, it said. “India must act immediately to arrest him. It must not allow Indian soil to become a safe haven for those who celebrate the destruction of civilian lives.”

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IDF veterans have long visited India

India, particularly the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well as parts of Goa and Rajasthan, has for decades been a popular destination for young Israelis, including former members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who often travel abroad after completing compulsory military service.

The phenomenon is commonly referred to as the “post-army trip,” with destinations such as Old Manali, Kasol, Dharamkot, Pushkar and Goa becoming well-known stops on backpacking circuits frequented by Israeli travellers.

HRF, in its statement, referred to such post-service travel as part of the “Hummus Trail” – a term commonly used to describe routes frequented by Israeli backpackers across Asia and South America. The organisation argued that such travel should not shield individuals accused of violations of international law from legal scrutiny.

The complaint is the latest in a series of legal initiatives undertaken by HRF, which says it has filed more than 90 complaints in about 30 jurisdictions targeting Israeli military personnel over actions during the Gaza war.

What is the Hind Rajab Foundation?

The Hind Rajab Foundation was launched in 2024 by pro-Palestinian activists following the death of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab. On January 29, 2024, the car carrying Hind and her family was struck by Israeli tank fire in Tel al-Hawa. Six relatives were killed instantly.

Hind, wounded and terrified, survived for hours, whispering to dispatchers from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), “I’m so scared… please come.” An ambulance was dispatched to rescue her, but it was also shelled and destroyed. Both medics inside were killed instantly. Ten days later, rescue workers discovered Hind’s body beside her cousin, Layan.

HRF says it was established to pursue legal accountability for alleged violations of international humanitarian law committed during the Gaza conflict. The organisation focuses on collecting open-source evidence, including videos, photographs and social media posts, and filing criminal complaints against Israeli military personnel in countries that recognise the principle of universal jurisdiction.