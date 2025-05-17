‘Hindustan kharaab kar rakha hai’: AC technician faces religious hate, asked to leave

In yet another incident of anti-Muslim hate, a young AC technician was insulted and asked to leave by his client after he revealed his religious identity.

A video of their interaction has gone viral on social media, where the technician accuses the woman of allegedly saying, “Humnein (Muslims) ne Hindustan kharaab kar rakha hai (Muslims have ruined India).”

A video of their interaction has gone viral on social media, where the technician accuses the woman of allegedly saying, "Hum ne…

According to the technician, the woman refused his service after knowing his name. She immediately asked him to leave. The man made a video where he claimed the woman threatened to unleash her dog if he did not leave the premises. “Leave from here. Don’t make the video. If you do, you will face consequences,” she is heard in the video.

“We will report this at your office to have this done by a Hindu. Isn’t that what you said?” the AC technician is heard asking the woman, attempting to expose the incident.

The AC technician then records a selfie video and laments that he came in scorching heat to do his work and is refused just because he is a Muslim. “This is the condition,” he says.

A similar incident occurred in Delhi, where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader refused the services of two Muslim AC technicians who worked for UrbanClap.

When the AC technicians replied that they were Muslims, Sharma says, “Tumhare see kaam nahi karana. Koi Hindu ho usko bhejo (I don’t want your services. Send a Hindu technician).”

Dejected, the two Muslim AC technicians leave.

Anti-Muslim hate sentiments have shot up ever since the dastardly terror attack in J&K Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22. Victims were asked their names and told to recite the kalma (declaration of faith in Islam). A recent report by the Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) suggests that 184 hate crime cases have been reported across the country, from April 22 to May 8.