Hindutva mob sets truck on fire over beef suspicion in UP

Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad saw tense moments on Tuesday, June 3, after Hindutva organisation workers thrashed a Muslim bus driver and cleaner, alleging they were transporting beef before setting the vehicle ablaze.

The incident occurred near Amrala village near Bhojpur-Pilkhuwa Road near Ghaziabad.

Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Neeraj Sharma and Bajrang Dal leader Madhur Nehra claimed that around 9 pm, they received a tip about a truck transporting beef. The right-wing workers, along with local villagers, forcefully stopped the truck near Amrala village, conducted a search and found meat in large amount.

The mob vandalised the vehicle, set it ablaze and thrashed the driver and cleaner, Imran and Waseem.

Videos on social media show a jubilant mob cheering, “bohat badhiya (Well done)”, “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (Shoot the traitors of the country)” and “police prashasan murdabad (Down with the police administration)”, the mayhem and carrying out their rampage even with police presence.

pic.twitter.com/g707ilXmEM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2025

Finally, additional reinforcements were dispatched from Modinagar and Niwadi police stations to help control the chaos. JCBs were called to throw dirt onto the fire in a last-ditch attempt to hold back the flames before the fire brigade showed up and was able to control the arson.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gyanprakash Rai reportedly stated that samples of the meat have been sent for lab testing, and reports will be out soon. Furthermore, no police complaint has been filed by either side of the party.

Police took the driver and the cleaner into custody.