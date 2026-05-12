Hindutva supporter Bobby Chaudhary forces closure of biryani shop in UP

Lucknow: Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri as Hindutva worker Bobby Chaudhary confronted a Muslim vendor, demanding the immediate closure of their chicken biryani store on account of it being a Tuesday, a day many Hindus observe as holy.

He harassed the vendors until they were forced to take down the roadside chicken biryani store.

“Aaj kya din hai bhaiya? Kisne bola hai tu mangalwar ko yaha murge ki biryani bechega? Kisne bola? Kisne permission diya? Kitna bada daaga hai yeh tu mangalwar ko kyun lagai? (What day is it today, bhai? Who told you that you could sell chicken biryani here on a Tuesday? Who said it? Who gave you permission? Why did you keep the store open on a Tuesday?)

“Tumne dukaan lagai bhi kyun hai pehle to mujhe tu ye bata. (First of all, tell me why you even set up this shop),” Chaudhary asked the vendor, explaining that they won’t be barred from setting up the store on any other day.

“Bhai doosri aur din nai mana karte, Mangalwar ko kyun lagata hai bhagwan ke din ko. Paanch minute me dukaan nai band hui toh me dubara check karne aaonga. (We don’t forbid it on other days, but why do you do it on Tuesday, the Lord’s day? If this shop isn’t closed within five minutes, I will come back to check).”

Chaudhary left after issuing a stern warning, despite lacking any official authority to enforce such a demand. “Just sell this in your own lanes and neighbourhoods,” he said.