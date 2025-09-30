Hindutva workers target bouncers over religion at Garba event in Gujarat

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers on September 25 were seen targeting Muslim bouncers at Garba events in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, demanding their immediate dismissal, citing religious reasons.

As Navratri celebrations have begun, Garba events across India have seen the exclusion of non-Hindu individuals from these events, prompting backlash from various communities.

Hindutva workers demand removal of Muslim bouncers

The Hindutva workers came in large numbers to the Ahmedabad Garba event, demanding the removal of all Muslim bouncers, arguing that Navratri is a religious event where the presence of Muslims disrespects the procession, prompting a police response.

The incident was recorded and posted on the official account of Bajrang Dal, Gujarat.

“In Karnavati, a team of #ajdal workers is politely guiding non-Hindu bouncers away from every party plot and garba pandal during #Navratri, and the organisers are acknowledging their mistakes,” the X post read.

A Swarna Navratri event in Surat city organised two days prior by Dhaval Munjani and Prince Patel was halted for approximately an hour after VHP and Bajrang Dal workers opposed to Muslim drummers performing at the event.

Argument between right-wing workers, organisers

The Muslim drummers were asked to leave, as an argument between the right-wing workers and event organisers led to the organisers apologising for hiring them, ensuring that from next year, they will make sure Muslim drummers are not hired for religious events.

In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal Telangana convener Shivaramulu had warned Muslims from attending Navratri dandiya events, allegedly to ‘prevent cases of love Jihad’.

VHP in Maha demands that identification be checked

Similarly, the VHP in Maharashtra had stated that the identification will be thoroughly checked to avoid instances of ‘love Jihad’.

They issued advisories asking garba event organisers to check Aadhaar cards at entry points, apply ‘tilak’ on participants, and ensure they perform puja before entering.