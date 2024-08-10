Hope Bangladesh interim govt will take forceful steps to instill confidence in minorities: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday expressed concern over reports of targeted attacks on minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh and hoped the interim government there would take forceful steps to ensure that they continue to lead their lives in an atmosphere of security, dignity and harmony.

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus has condemned the attacks on the minority communities in the violence-hit nation, terming them as “heinous”, and urged the youth to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “While noting that there have been influential voices within Bangladesh calling for the preservation of the country’s multi-religious heritage, the Indian National Congress expresses its concern at reports of targeted attacks on minorities there and their properties and places of worship.”

“The Indian National Congress hopes that the Interim Government in Bangladesh will take forceful steps to instill confidence in minority communities and ensure that they continue to lead their lives in an atmosphere of security, dignity and harmony,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The BJP had on Friday criticised opposition parties, saying their “silence” on the condition of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh is unfortunate.

While extending best wishes to Yunus on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced hope of an early return to normalcy and stressed on ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in that country.

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations — Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad — in the country.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence.

Yunus unequivocally condemned the attacks on minority communities in the country and urged the students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

“Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can’t you save some families?… You must say no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together,” he asserted, underscoring the need for national unity.