Hospitals in Hyderabad to boycott services for 24 hours

Hyderabad: Junior doctors and healthcare staff in government and private hospitals across Hyderabad and Telangana have announced a boycott of out-patient (OP) and non-emergency services for 24 hours beginning at 6 am on Saturday, August 17.

Medical colleges and hospitals across the state, following the announcement of protest by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have declared that the OP and non-emergency services would be shut down for 24 hours starting 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday.

Doctors across hospitals in Hyderabad and the state have been demanding justice for the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata earlier this week.

Some of the private hospitals in Hyderabad that have pitched into the day-long shutdown of services are Apollo Hospitals, Yashoda Hospitals, KIMS, and Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, among others.

On Friday, junior doctors, nurses and other support staff shut down their OP and non-emergency services, at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The protesting staff said that the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College was not only related to the doctors, and contended that every woman deserved protection in the country. They said that they would continue the protests till the central government enacted strict security laws.

Doctors and medical students across hospitals in Hyderabad and Telangana organized various protests on Friday.

Also Read Hyderabad medical college alumni open 20 bed hospital for underprivileged

Around a thousand junior doctors collaborated with those at the ESI Medical College and held a rally, followed by a road blockade at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

Medical students from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) held a bike rally, while those from Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) staged a protest at the district collector’s office in Warangal.

Doctors at Gandhi Medical College and Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad continued their protests for a third consecutive day on Friday, and junior doctors from Osmania Medical College organized a rally. In Nizamabad, medical students staged a road blockade.