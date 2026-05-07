Hot days, cool camps: Turning summer into a season of discovery

Summer vacations often test the patience of both children and parents. While the soaring temperatures make everyone sweat, restless children at home can make tempers fray. With schools closed, keeping young minds engaged becomes a challenge – and a noisy one at that.

Hot days and hotter nights. To remain holed up at home is to tie oneself in knots. How are the kiddies expected to let out their steam. If they get into cricket mode in the narrow confines of home, God save your idiot box and the glassware. They sure will go for a six.

No need to sweat. There’s a solution that promises relief for both sides: summer camps. sKids can have a great time and so can parents.

Instead of being cooped up indoors, children now have a chance to channel their boundless energy into creative and constructive activities. Just check out the amusement spots. Across the city, a variety of camps are offering what can best be described as “activity-based schooling without classrooms.”

As the long summer break approaches, a wide range of camps and programs are being organised to keep children meaningfully engaged. Designed for boys and girls aged four to 16, these initiatives combine recreation, skill‑building and cultural exposure, ensuring that children stay active both physically and mentally.

Children are naturally drawn to play and many camps focus on exciting outdoor activities such as cricket, football, basketball, horse riding, swimming and gymnastics. These not only provide fun but also build teamwork, discipline and fitness.

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Art and creativity

For those inclined toward artistic exploration, specialised camps offer natural dye painting, block printing, kalamkari, pottery, needlework, mehendi design and writing skills. These hands‑on experiences help children discover self‑expression and creativity through play.

Life skills and wellness

Several programmes, include yoga, karate and life skills training, encouraging confidence, resilience and holistic development. Camps also integrate storytelling, music and movement to nurture expressive abilities.

Cultural and academic enrichment

Some mosques in the city are holding classes in Quran and deeniyat for children wishing to strengthen their Arabic studies and knowledge about the basics of Islam.

Institutions like Klay Preschools and Daycare are offering “melody and muse” sessions for children aged three to 10, focusing on performance, confidence and creative expression.

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Residential and school‑based camps

The Hyderabad Institute of Excellence, Vikarabad, is hosting an action‑packed residential program focusing on horseback riding, swimming, cricket, football, basketball, arts and dance, while schools such as St Andrews High School, Suchitra, are organising camps that balance indoor and outdoor activities, ensuring children spend their summer productively.

These summer camps are more than just a way to pass time. They are designed to channel children’s energy into constructive activities, help them explore new interests and talents, build confidence, creativity and social skills, ensure a balance of fun, fitness and learning.

With such diverse opportunities, children are sure to find something that excites them, making summer not just a holiday but a season of discovery and growth.