Mumbai: Actor and reality TV star Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob’s elimination from Bigg Boss 19 has become one of the most talked-about topics on the internet. Fans and viewers of the Salman Khan–hosted show are in disbelief after his unexpected eviction at the 13th position, especially when many believed he would easily make it to the top 5.

Soon after the episode aired, ‘Public Demands Baseer’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans demanding that the makers bring him back into the house.

As the outrage continues to grow online, here’s a look at how much Baseer Ali earned during his stint on Bigg Boss 19.

Baseer Ali’s Bigg Boss 19 Remuneration

Baseer’s journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end after nine weeks. During Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced his eviction during a task, leaving fans shocked.

According to reports, Baseer was earning between Rs 3–6 lakh per week for his participation on the show, which roughly amounts to Rs 42,800 to Rs 85,700 per day. Over his nine-week stay, he is estimated to have earned between Rs 30 to 55 lakh in total.

Though his journey has ended for now, fans are still rallying behind him, flooding social media with posts and petitions for his return to the Bigg Boss house.

Do you think Baseer Ali deserves one more chance in Bigg Boss 19?