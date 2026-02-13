Hyderabad’s iconic All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish 2026, is set to wrap up in just two days, with its final day on February 15. The annual fair at Nampally, known for its colourful mix of food stalls, handicrafts, rides and family fun, has once again drawn huge crowds this season, blending timeless traditions with a fresh Gen-Z energy.

This year, the vibe at Numaish felt different. Funnier, livelier and full of memes. From sellers using trending social media phrases and reels to vendors shouting playful one-liners to attract customers, meme culture took over the exhibition grounds just as much as the aromatic food lanes and festive crowds.

One video that had Hyderabadis laughing all season long shows a vendor at the fair calling out to passers-by with the now-viral line, “Dekho na guys… dekho na!”, prompting cheers, chuckles and countless reels across social media.

Story behind this viral ‘Dekho Na Guys’ meme

The “Dekho Na Guys” meme itself became a major trend on social media in late 2025, especially on Instagram reels and YouTube shorts. It originated from a video of a man, believed to be from Assam, who excitedly filmed himself and his surroundings while repeatedly saying, “Dekho na guys, dekho na, kya hai ye guys?” in a high-pitched and enthusiastic tone.

His innocent and slightly chaotic energy while talking about his farm, cattle and daily life struck a chord with viewers. By mid-December 2025, the audio was remixed into a catchy, upbeat track by creators, turning it into a popular background sound for showcasing everything from luxury cars to funny fails.

At Numaish, the meme’s popularity became impossible to miss. Visitors could be seen stopping to record the vendor’s calls, while others joined in, laughing and repeating the phrase as they walked past different stalls. What began as an internet joke soon became part of the fair’s lively street theatre.

Numaish not only served delicious eats and artisanal shopping but also gave Hyderabadis a season full of memorable and meme-worthy moments. With just two days left for the curtains to come down, many visitors are heading back one last time, not just for the kulfi, haleem and kebabs, but also to experience once more the laughter and festive chaos that defined Numaish 2026.