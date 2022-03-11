Hrithik Roshan’s wedding details revealed!

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples of B-town right now. Though they have neither accepted nor denied their relationship rumours, their social media interactions are speaking louder than words. Be it their family get togethers or Instagram shoutouts for each other, every thing is adding much required fuel to their dating speculations.

It all started after the duo was spotted walking out of a Mumbai eaterie, hand in hand after a dinner date last month. From dinner dates to shopping, the alleged couple has been getting captured by the shutterbugs in the town quite often. Recently, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his sons and family.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad getting hitched?

All this is making their fans wonder if their wedding is on cards? Speaking to India Today, a close friend revealed, “Hrithik Rishan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik’s family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba’s musical work. Recently, when she visited Hrithik’s home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed. Hrithik and Saba are certainly together but neither of them want to rush into things.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Instagram)

Earlier, a source close to the couple informed Bollywood Life that Hrithik and Saba are ‘very serious’ about each other. “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet.”

“The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him,” a source said.

How did Saba, Hrithik meet?

Ever since their relationship news came in, fans are curious to know how their love story started, it seems cupid struck on Twitter. “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter,” a TOI report said

What’s on their work front?

On the professional front, Saba Azad was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.