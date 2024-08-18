Hussain Sagar crosses full tank level due to rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar, a lake located in the heart of Hyderabad, has crossed its full tank level (FTL) due to rains in the city over the past two days.

As of Saturday, the lake’s water level stood at 513.53 meters, exceeding the FTL of 513.41 meters. The sluice gates were raised by 2 feet to manage the rising water, allowing water to flow through 12 vents.

Due to continuous rainfall, the lake has been receiving substantial inflows through various stormwater drains.

As of Saturday, the inflow at Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar was 2,075 cusecs, while the outflow was 1,538 cusecs.

Rains in Hyderabad

Yesterday, the city experienced rainfall, with the highest amount recorded at 5.8 mm in Himayatnagar.

In the entire state, the highest rainfall, 82 mm, was recorded in Siddipet District.

For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in various districts of Telangana. In Hyderabad, light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The rainfall is likely to further increase water levels in Hussain Sagar and other water bodies in the city.

Hussain Sagar: One of popular tourist spots in Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar, built by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1563, is one of the popular tourist attractions in Hyderabad.

The heart-shaped lake was named after Hussain Shah Wali, a master architect. It served as the main source of water supply before the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The Buddha statue at the center of the lake was erected in 1992.

As it is a popular tourist spot, many people visit the lake to view it at full tank level. However, it is important to exercise caution at the lake when the water level is high.