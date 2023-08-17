Hyderabad: 10000 2BHK houses for people living on Musi river bank

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, August 17, announced its decision to allot 10000 double bedroom (2BHK) houses to people living on Musi river banks in the city.

The aim of the move is to remove encroachments on the Musi river bunds, the state government said.

The move comes a day after MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao’s decision to distribute 70000 double-bedroom houses (2BHK) which are ready to go, in five to six phases.

The MA&UD minister said that as against the target to construct one lakh 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits, 75,000 double-bedroom houses were constructed. “Of these, nearly 4,500 houses were already handed over to in-situ beneficiaries,” he added.

