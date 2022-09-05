Hyderabad: 10K sanitation workers to work for Ganesh immersion

A total of 22 temporary artificial ponds, 24 portable ponds and 28 baby ponds have been built for the immersion of small- and medium-sized idols.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th September 2022 2:21 pm IST
Chennai: Volunteers carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival at Pattinambakkam in Chennai, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_04_2022_000232B)

Hyderabad: City mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that for Ganesh immersion on September 9, around 10,000 sanitation workers, 280 cranes along with 100 swimmers with boats will be employed at all the water bodies in the city.

On Saturday, in a review meeting of Ganesh Immersion, the city Mayor directed the Zonal Commissioners, police, TSSPDCL, HMWS&SB and other departments to make all the needed arrangements for the immersion.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 74 pools prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi immersion

According to the Mayor’s directions, at every 3 to 4 km there should be 25 sanitation employees, and around 14 volunteers will operate each crane for 24 hours in three shifts.

MS Education Academy

Except all these tree branches are being pruned, tents have been raised and lighting arrangements made.

The Mayor also ordered electricity officials to make sure that there are no low-hanging power cables along the procession route.

A total of 22 temporary artificial ponds, 24 portable ponds and 28 baby ponds have been built for the immersion of small- and medium-sized idols.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button