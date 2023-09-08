Hyderabad: 13-yr-old falls off building while playing blindfold, dies

He climbed to the third floor of the building feeling the walls and balcony with his hand.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: 13-yr-old falls off building while playing blindfold, dies
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old died after falling off a building at Suraram while playing a game of blindfold on Thursday, September 7.

Tulsinath Chary, 13, a resident of the Rajiv Gruhakalpa building in Suraram, was visiting his friend in the locality when the children decided to play hide and seek.

Blindfolded Chary sought out the others and reached the third floor of the building feeling the walls and balcony with his hand, when he slipped from the balcony after losing balance.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana man wades through neck deep water with 8-month-old to reach hospital

As there was no parapet wall to the balcony, the boy fell down from the height leading to the tragedy.

Locals nearby who witnessed the scene rushed the boy to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case of suspicious death was registered by the Suraram police who are currently investigating the incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button