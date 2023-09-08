Hyderabad: 13-yr-old falls off building while playing blindfold, dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old died after falling off a building at Suraram while playing a game of blindfold on Thursday, September 7.

Tulsinath Chary, 13, a resident of the Rajiv Gruhakalpa building in Suraram, was visiting his friend in the locality when the children decided to play hide and seek.

Blindfolded Chary sought out the others and reached the third floor of the building feeling the walls and balcony with his hand, when he slipped from the balcony after losing balance.

Also Read Telangana man wades through neck deep water with 8-month-old to reach hospital

As there was no parapet wall to the balcony, the boy fell down from the height leading to the tragedy.

Locals nearby who witnessed the scene rushed the boy to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case of suspicious death was registered by the Suraram police who are currently investigating the incident.