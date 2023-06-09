Hyderabad: 130 special TSRTC buses for ‘Fish Prasadam’ on June 9, 10

Of the total, 50 special buses will be operated from Secunderabad railway station, Kachiguda railway station, JBS, MGBS, ECIL X road and RGI Airport, to the exhibition ground.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th June 2023 1:29 pm IST
TSRTC- (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has deployed 130 special buses for the annual Fish Prasadam administration, which is going to be held at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally on June 9 and 10.

The special buses will display the destination boards in Telugu, Urdu and English languages and will be operated from railway stations, bus stops and the airport in the city at usual fares.

Of the total, 50 special buses will be operated from Secunderabad railway station, Kachiguda railway station, JBS, MGBS, ECIL X road and RGI Airport, to the exhibition ground while 80 special buses will operate from 14 other places to the venue.

Buses from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will allow passengers to alight at Gandhi Bhavan and proceed to Public Gardens.

On the return trip, these buses will be operated via Gandhi Bhavan to pick up the passengers.

Likewise, regular buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj will run through GPO to Nampally.

TSRTC officials have set up special counters at Kachiguda railway station, Secunderabad railway station, MGBS, JBS and Exhibition Grounds points, to address public issues.

