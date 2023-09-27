Hyderabad: 13th NAREDCO Telangana property show from Oct 6-8

Hyderabad: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Telangana will be organising the 13th edition of their property show at the HITEX exhibition centre from October 6 to 8.

NAREDCO Telangana, formerly called TREDA is an effective, self-regulatory promoter body of the real estate industry in the state.

As per the announcement made on Tuesday, the three-day event will showcase different properties to meet the requirements of various customers.

“As we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice,” said the president of NAREDCO Telangana, B Sunil Chandra Reddy.

Over 100 participants including developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their products and technologies at the upcoming property show.

“Hyderabad has consistently delivered outstanding results in the real estate sector over the past decade. Unlike some other major cities that saw single-digit or negative growth, Hyderabad has often achieved double-digit growth,” added Chandra Reddy.