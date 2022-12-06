Hyderabad: 14k rescued in prostitution racket bust; 17 pimps held

Hyderabad: Over 14,190 women, including foreigners, were rescued from across the country and over 17 were booked for running prostitution rackets.

The Cyberabad police nabbed the perpetrators over a period of two months to rescue the women hailing Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Assam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Russia.

They were booked under the ITP Act (Immoral Traffic Prevention) by the special teams upon receiving inputs about the business from the victim’s cell phones.

The accused carried out their business by posting ads on websites, contacting the customers through call centres and WhatsApp, and facilitating the customers to reach the victims. They ran their prostitution rackets in different hotels and OYO rooms.

The arrested pimps, who belonged to different states, on interrogation, revealed that they formed different WhatsApp groups and categorised them under various subjects like organizers, suppliers, ad makers, websites and call centre people.

According to the police, the accused were involved in 39 cases of sex trafficking and were held responsible for 70 percent of trafficking and prostitution cases in Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerates.

Police have seized 34 smartphones, a keypad phone, three cars, one laptop and 2.5 grams of MDMA from their possession.



The accused on interrogation revealed that they initiated the racket in 2017, which slowly boomed luring 850 victims into prostitution from different states of the country.



The Cyberabad police registered the accused under multiple Criminal sections of 370 (Buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



The sections imposed included:

Sections 3,4,5 and 6 of the ITP Act 1956 of PS Gachibowli, Cyberabad.

Sec 3,4, and 5 of ITP Act of PS Miyapur.

Sec 3,4 and 5 of the ITP Act of PS Kukatpally.

Cr.No. 1234/2022, U/S. 370(A)(2) IPC, Sec 3,4 and 5 of ITP Act of PS, Madhapur.

Accused who maintained call centres were apprehended from Bangalore and Anantapur areas.

Mode of their Operation

This prostitution stage was well organised and displayed on social media websites like Locanto, Skokka, Hyderabad escorts, callgirls in Hyderabad, and Luxury escort services. They also used Whatsapp to post ads.



They were constantly in touch with one another and successfully dragged a large number of women into the profession, bribing them of a luxurious lifestyle, and easy money and in some cases pretexted them of providing jobs.

Of the total amount 30 percent was given to the victim, 35 percent to ad posting and call centre persons, and 35 percent to organizers.



They weaved a web of organisers connecting various cities which kept them updated on each victim giving service in different areas. Their call centres operated from Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.



The personal information of the victims including their phone numbers, and their location was well traced and registered in a timely manner.

The accused who were absconding were booked under the Madhapur, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Kukatapally, KPHB, Miyapur, Sanathnagar, S R Nagar, Abids, Bowenpally police stations limit.