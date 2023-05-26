Hyderabad: 18-year-old girl dies by suicide at boyfriend’s house

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in Jawaharnagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a teenage girl took her own life at her boyfriend’s house.

The 18-year-old girl, identified as B Pooja, resided in Mehdipatnam and was a student pursuing a fashion designing course at an institute in Chaitanyapuri. She had been in a relationship with a man named Dayakar, who hailed from Yapral in Jawaharnagar, for a few years. The couple had even made plans to get married in the near future.

However, Dayakar’s mother who came to know about their relationship was against of their plans. She not only warned her son but also asked Pooja to discontinue the relationship, said the SHO of Jawaharnagar police station.

Dayakar’s mother also contacted Pooja’s parents to inform them about the relationship and her decision.

On Wednesday, Dayakar made a phone call to the girl and arranged to meet her in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad. Following their meeting, Dayakar decided to bring Pooja to his house. However, as they arrived at the residence, a heated argument ensued between Pooja, Dayakar, and his mother.

Amidst the intense confrontation, Pooja hastily retreated to a room and locked herself inside. Tragically, within that room, she resorted to hanging herself from a ceiling fan using a scarf.

A case has been registered against Dayakar and his mother under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).