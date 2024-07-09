Hyderabad: 2 held for extorting gold, cash from trader in Old City

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone, along with Hussaini Alam police arrested two accused persons who extorted gold balls and cash from a trader.

The Task Force police recovered 56 grams of pure gold and Rs. 90,000 cash from them. The accused have been identified as Shaik Rostik (39) and Shaik Hasijul (33). Both of them are natives of West Bengal and are gold smiths staying at Kalikaman, along with three persons named Bapi, Manik and Karthik.

Rostik and Hasijul planned the theft by colluding with the three persons to extort gold from a gold making shop, said the police.

“On July 5, said Bapi, Manik and Karthik went a gold jewellery making shop situated at Ghansi Bazar and extorted 80 grams of gold, two POCO mobile phones and Rs. 2000 by showing knife and threatening the owner with dire-consequences and fled away from the spot,” said Y V S Sudheendra, DCP Task Force. Efforts are on to nab Bapi, Manik and Karthik, who are absconding.