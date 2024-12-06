Hyderabad: 2 held for posting derogatory comments against Seethakka

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested on Friday, December 6 by cybercrime police in Hyderabad for allegedly posting derogatory comments online targeting cabinet minister Seethakka.

The accused have been identified as Thodupunori Vijay Bhanu Prasad and Gade Prakash.

According to reports, the case dates back to August when it was found that the accused had posted defamatory comments targeting Seethakka. The comments were reportedly intended to damage the minister’s reputation and could have led to law and order issues in society.

Following this cybercrime police traced the accused and subsequently arrested them.

A case has been registered under sections 79, 192, and 352 of the BNS.

The accused were produced before the Nampally court which placed them under judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.