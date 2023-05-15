Hyderabad: 2 held for running illegal hookah parlour in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for illegally running a hookah parlour in Tolichowki, in a raid late saturday night, by a team of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force.

Several hookah pots, hookah flavours and other materials used in making sheesha were seized from the possession of the accused.

Two brothers namely Syed Arshad Hussaini, 25 and Syed Obaid Hussaini, 21, residents of Kalapather, were running the hookah parlour without permission.

According to the police, highly inflammable items including coal were kept in abundance without taking fire safety measures and could have resulted in fire accidents.

“Additionally, minors were also allowed into the sheesha factory cafe situated in Kakatiya Nagar,” said the police.