Hyderabad: 2 held for selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections illegally

Hyderabad: The police in Hyderabad in collaboration with the officials from drug control administration seized 288 injections of Mephentermine Sulphate being sold illegally and arrested two persons.

Cyberabad Police made the arrests in two separate cases in collaboration with the officials of drug control.

Those arrested include a gym trainer, who was illegally selling the drug, which is meant for blood pressure treatment. However, it is illegally used to help bodybuilders work out for a longer time to gain more muscle.

In the first case, Nitish, a gym trainer in Dhoolpet area of the city, was arrested at Durga Nagar Chowrasta under the limits of Mailardevpally Police Station.

Police seized 126 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injection, 50 sterile water amples and 100 syringes from his possession. Another accused Rahul was absconding.

The arrest was made on a complaint by drug inspector Shailaja Rani, who had received credible information from sources about the illegal sale of injections.

Police booked a case under sections 420 (cheating), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was also found involved in two criminal cases in the past. One of the cases pertaining to the sale of the same injection.

In the second case, Mailardevpally police arrested one Sohel Nahedi who was carrying a bag containing the injections.

Police seized 162 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections from his possession.

Another accused Ahmed Qureshi was absconding. Police booked them under IPC sections 420, 328 and 336.

The accused were procuring injections for Rs 300 per vial and selling them for Rs 1,000 to 1,400 per vial.

Mephentermine is a sympathomimetic medicine. It helps to release a chemical messenger (adrenaline), which compresses the blood vessels. It also promotes the heart’s contractile ability to pump more blood. Hence, it works to increase blood pressure.

The drug is given under medical supervision to increase the blood pressure of patients with low blood pressure. Its misuse may lead to cardiac arrest and death.