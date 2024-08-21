Hyderabad: 2 minors arrested for phone snatching

Hyderabad: Two minors were arrested on Wednesday, August 21 on the charges of snatching a mobile phone at Miralam Mandi Kaman, Hyderabad.

According to a police statement, the two minors whose identities have been withheld by the Charminar police, were arrested for snatching a mobile phone on August 18. The incident occurred while the complainant was on call and heading towards Pathargatti mosque.

The minors fled the scene on a bike after snatching a mobile phone.

One accused has been identified as a native of Santosh Nagar, and the other one resides in Shah Ali Banda. Police seized a Samsung A3 mobile phone and a Pulsar bike from the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

“Public are hereby advised to safeguard their belongings and make use of dial 100 to inform any such information to the police and to cooperate with the authorities in prevention of crime, detection of crime as well,” said an advisory from the South Zone police.